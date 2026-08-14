Supreme Court stays Madras HC order barring Tamil Nadu govt directive for jobs to Karur stampede victims

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order by the Madras High Court that squashed the Tamil Nadu government's directive to provide government jobs to kin of victims of the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives.

The interim order was passed by a two-judge bench that included Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran. The bench also issued a notice to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Dr M Sai Kumar and others, while also questioning the petitioner who had challenged state government order.

"Who are you to question the policy of the government? Suppose the sole member died in the tragedy, shouldn't the government give some employment to son or daughter?" the apex court said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The Karur stampede happened on September 27, 2025, when Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder C Joseph Vijay was visiting the district for a rally for the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The incident claimed 41 lives and left many others wounded.

Vijay's order for Karur stampede

Following his victory in the assembly polls, Vijay ordered that the kin of the victims will be provided government jobs. Later, Vijay, who was sworn in as the 22nd chief minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, also distributed appointment orders to 31 persons who are relatives of the victims.

However, the Madras High Court disallowed the decision and said that the order could "open floodgates of similar demands". The order was passed on July 27 by a Division Bench that comprised Justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel.

"When there is a waiting list, it is not appropriate to overlook their needs and extend what is termed as succor to family members of the Karur incident. We hold that these appointments are in direct violation of the guarantee to a citizen of this country under Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution," the bench had observed.

The Madras High Court's order had left the Karur victims disappointed, asking the bench to reconsider its decision and ratify the government order. "I hope this will be a landmark judgment in providing jobs on compassionate grounds," advocate Cletus, representing Naam Tamilar Katchi (one of the petitioners), had said.

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