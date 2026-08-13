Four months to go for CLAT 2027; follow these preparation hacks by expert to obtain a good score

New Delhi:

Just four months left for law entrance - Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 which is scheduled to be held on December 6. With only a few months remaining, aspirants have now entered the most crucial phase of their preparation. Success in CLAT requires much more than hard work—it demands strategic planning, consistent practice, strong reading habits, and the ability to apply legal reasoning under time pressure.

A. Sreelatha, legal expert and Dean, School of Law, Woxsen University shared preparation hacks for candidates to follow to obtain a good score.

Preparation hacks for CLAT 2027

Build strong fundamentals

CLAT is designed to assess comprehension and reasoning rather than rote memorisation. Aspirants should begin by strengthening their fundamentals in English Language, Logical Reasoning, Legal Reasoning, Current Affairs, and Quantitative Techniques. Instead of memorising facts or shortcuts, focus on understanding concepts and learning how to apply them in different situations. A strong conceptual foundation improves accuracy and confidence while solving unfamiliar questions.

Make reading a daily habit

Reading is the single most important skill for success in CLAT. Since every section of the examination is passage-based, students should develop the habit of reading quality newspapers, editorials, legal commentaries, magazines, and opinion articles every day. Regular reading enhances vocabulary, comprehension, analytical ability, and reading speed while simultaneously improving awareness of national and international developments.

Strengthen legal reasoning

Legal Reasoning in CLAT does not require prior legal knowledge but evaluates a student's ability to understand legal principles and apply them logically to factual situations. Aspirants should regularly practise passage-based legal reasoning questions and focus on identifying principles, analysing facts, and drawing logical conclusions. Developing analytical thinking is far more valuable than memorising legal provisions.

Current affairs

Current Affairs carries significant weight in CLAT and often determines the final rank. Students should consistently follow important national and international events, constitutional developments, landmark judgments, government policies, environmental issues, international relations, sports, economics, science and technology. Instead of merely remembering facts, they should understand the background, significance, and legal implications of important events.

Mock tests

Mock tests are essential for improving performance but should never be viewed merely as scorecards. After every mock examination, aspirants should carefully analyse their performance by identifying conceptual errors, time management issues, careless mistakes, and weak subject areas. Reviewing incorrect and unattempt questions before checking the solutions enables students to develop better decision-making skills and avoid repeating similar mistakes.

Last-minute preparation

Success in CLAT is built through disciplined and consistent effort rather than occasional long study sessions. A structured daily schedule that balances revision, reading, sectional practice, current affairs, and mock analysis yield significantly better results than intensive preparation during the final weeks. Even a few focused hours every day can produce remarkable improvements over time.

Speed and accuracy

CLAT requires candidates to read lengthy passages and answer questions within a limited time. Students should gradually improve their reading speed while maintaining comprehension and accuracy. Regular timed practice, sectional tests, and solving previous years' question papers help aspirants develop the balance between speed and precision that is essential for achieving a high score.

Analytical thinking

The examination increasingly rewards students who can analyse information objectively, evaluate arguments, distinguish facts from opinions, and think critically. Aspirants should engage in discussions on legal, constitutional, political, and social issues while practising analytical reasoning questions. These skills not only improve CLAT performance but also prepare students for legal education and future professional practice.

Prepare beyond the exam

Admission to leading law schools is only the beginning of a successful legal career. Students should view CLAT preparation as an opportunity to develop qualities that define an excellent legal professional—critical thinking, disciplined learning, ethical reasoning, effective communication, problem-solving, and intellectual curiosity. These competencies continue to add value throughout law school and beyond.

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