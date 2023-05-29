CMAT Result 2023: NTA to release scorecards ANYTIME at cmat.nta.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Download CMAT Result 2023 at cmat.nta.nic.in

CMAT Result 2023: The Common Management Admission Test, or CMAT, 2023 result is likely to be released soon by the National Testing Agency, NTA. However, the date of releasing results is not confirmed. Candidates who appeared in the CMAT 2023 exm will be able to download CMAT 2023 results from the official website of cmat.nic.in.

In order to download CMAT 2023 results, a candidate will have to enter their credentials on the login page. The step-by-step guide is given below.

Common Management Admission Test, CMAT 2023 Result: How to download?

Visit the official website of CMAT - cmat.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'CMAT 2023 result' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials such as roll number, date of birth, captcha, and other details Common Management Admission Test, CMAT 2023 result will appear on the screen Candidates can download Common Management Admission Test, CMAT 2023 results and save it for future reference

The CMAT 2023 exam was conducted by the testing agency on May 4 in two shifts, the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

What's next after CMAT 2023 result?

After the announcement of CMAT 2023 result, Candidates will be able to submit their applications for admission to MBA programs in various colleges. The universities that accept the CMAT score from 2023 for MBA admission will publish their respective CMAT 2023 cut scores.

