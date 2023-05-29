JEE Advanced 2023 admit card (OUT): Here's direct download link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Advanced 2023 admit card download link at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2023 admit card: The admit card for JEE (Advanced) 2023 has been announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. Candidates who registered for JEE (Advanced) 2023 can download their hall tickets using the credentials on the login page.

JEE (Advanced) 2023 is scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 4 in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held between 9 am to 12 PM and Paper 2 will be from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The admit cards for the same now have been uploaded to the official website. Candidates can follow the easy steps to download JEE (Advanced) 2023 admit cards given below.

JEE Advanced 2023 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'JEE Advanced 2023 admit card' It will redirect you to the new page where you need to put your credentials on the login page JEE Advanced 2023 admit card will appear on the screen Download and save it for future reference

Candidates have been advised to read the instructions given on the admit card carefully. Candidates have been advised to take a printout of the admit card and carry a valid id along with a copy of admit card on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam center without the admit card.

Candidates should also note that the practice and mock tests are also available on the official website. Candidates can take it on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

