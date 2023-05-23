JAC Result 2023 OUT: Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 results declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 declared

JAC Result 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th (Science) Result 2023 today, May 23. Students who have appeared for the JAC board examinations for 2022-23 academic session can check their JAC Board 10th result 2023 and JAC 12th board result 2023 science through the official website-- jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Students can access and download the JAC Board results 2023 and provisional mark sheet by using their roll code and the roll number. Jharkhand Board has conducted the JAC Class 10th exams between March 14 and April 3, while the JAC Class 12th exams were conducted from March 14 and April 5, 2023.

JAC 10th, 12th result 2023: How to download?

Students can download the Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th (Science) Result 2023 by following the simple steps provided here.

Visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com. Click on the 'JAC 10th, 12th result 2023' link available on homepage. Select the desired result link and key in your roll number and roll code. JAC 10th, 12th result 2023 will display on the screen Download JAC 10th, 12th result 2023 PDF and print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link: JAC 10th, 12th result 2023

JAC 12th Result 2023 for Arts and Commerce Soon

The JAC will soon declare the Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2023 for Arts and Commerce streams soon. Once declared, the students will be able to check their JAC results through the following alternative websites.