JAC 10th, 12th result 2023 expected today, check latest updates on Jharkhand Board results

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 Download: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will soon announce the JAC Board 10th result 2023 and JAC 12th board result 2023. Once released, the direct link to download Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 will be provided at the official website of JAC - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students can download results by entering the roll code and the roll number.

According to media reports, JAC 10th, 12th result 2023 is expected to be released today, May 23 at 2.30 PM. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the release of the JAC 10th, 12th result 2023. Students have been advised to keep a close watch on the official website of JAC for latest updates.

JAC Class 10th exam was conducted between March 14 and April 3 of this year while JAC Class 12th exam was conducted from March 14 to April 5, 2023. The board is expected to release both results on the same day. The official confirmation is still pending, though.

JAC 10th, 12th result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of JAC - jacresults.com Click on the notification link that reads 'JAC 10th, 12th result 2023' flashing on homepage You will be forwarded to the login page. Put in your roll number, birthdate, captcha, and other information. JAC 10th, 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen Download JAC 10th, 12th result 2023 and save it for future reference.

JAC 10th, 12th result 2023: Where to check?

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.nic.in

jacresults.com

jharresults.nic.in

indiatvnews.com

