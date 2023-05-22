JAC Result 2023: Jharkhand Board likely to announce class 10th 12th results tomorrow, check details

JAC Result 2023, Jharkhand Class 10th 12th result 2023: harkhand Academic Council (JAC) is going to announce the class 10th, 12th results soon. According to local daily, the results for JAC class 10th, 12th results will be declared tomorrow, May 22 at around 2.30 PM. Students have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once result is declared, students will be able to download JAC class 10th, 12th result from the official website of JAC - jacresults.com.
The board conducted the class 10th exams from March 14 to April 3 and class 12th exams from March 14 to April 5 at various exam centres. This year, around 8 lakh students appeared in the board exams.
Last year, 391098 students appeared in the exam out of which 373892 sudents passed the exam.
JAC class 10th, 12th results: How to download?
- Visit the official website - jacresults.com
- Click on the notification link that reads 'JAC class 10th, 12th results'
- It will take you to the login
- Now, you need to enter your credientials and click on the submit button
- JAC class 10th, 12th results will be displayed on the screen
- Download JAC class 10th, 12th results and save it for future reference
JAC class 10th, 12th results: What are the other ways to download JAC result?
- jac.jharkhand.gov.in
- jac.nic.in
- jacresults.com and
- jharresults.nic.in
- indiatvnews.com
JAC class 10th, 12th results: Details mentioned
Once JAC class 10th, 12th results is declared, students will be able to check the following details on their scorecard
Students name
Father name
Roll number
admit card id
Date of birth
School code
Enrollment number
Mother’s name
Theory marks
Subject wise marks
Practical/internal marks
Total marks obtained
Result status
