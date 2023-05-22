Maharashtra Result 2023 Soon: Check class 10th, 12th result release expected date and time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra class 10th 12th Result 2023 date and time soon

Maharashtra Result 2023 date and time: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will soon announce the Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th results. According to the media reports, the board will announce the result anytime next week. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of results on the date and time. Students will be able to download results from the official website of Maharashtra Board - mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in, once released.

Nearly, 14 lakh students registered this year for class 12th board exams while 15,77,256 enrolled for the Maharashtra Board SSC exams 2023. The board conducted the class 10th exams from March 2 to March 25 and HSC Exam between February 21 to March 21, 2023 in two shifts. Students who are eagerly waiting for the Maharashtra Class 10th 12th results are advised to keep checking on the official website of Maharashtra Board - mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in for latest updates.

Maharashtra Class 10th 12th Result 2023: How to download?

Go to the official website of Maharashtra Board - mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in Click on the notification reads 'Maharashtra Class 10th 12th Result 2023' flashing on the homepage Enter your roll number, date of birth, captcha and other details Maharashtra Class 10th 12th Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download Maharashtra Class 10th 12th Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Maharashtra Class 10th 12th Result 2023: What are the other ways to download results?

mahresult.nic.in

mahahsscboard.in

hsc.mahresults.org.in