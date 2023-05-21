Jharkhand Board JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 soon at jacresults.com

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JAC 10th, 12th result 2023 soon

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to declare the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023. As per the reports, the JAC 10th, 12th result 2023 is expected to be declared by May 23. However, there is no official confirmation pertaining to the JAC result 2023 date and time.

Students can check their results on the board's official website - jacresults.nic.in or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The JAC has conducted the Jharkhand Board Class 10th Exam 2023 between March 14 and April 3, 2023. While the JAC 12th Exams 2023 were conducted from March 14 to April 5, 2023. Students must have to score minimum 33 percent marks to clear the JAC board exam 2023.

How to Check Jharkhand Board 10, 12 Results 2023

Log in to the official website, jacresults.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 link. Fill in your roll number and submit. JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 same will appear on the screen. Download the result PDF and print the copy for future use.

ALSO READ | CSEET November 2023 Syllabus revised; New exam pattern, details

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023: List of Websites

Students can also check their JAC Board Result 2023 Class 10th, 12th from the following alternative websites