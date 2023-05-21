CSEET November 2023 Syllabus revised; New exam pattern, details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICSI CSEET November 2023 syllabus, exam pattern

CSEET November 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has revised the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2023) November session exam. Candidates who are appearing in the CSEET November 2023 examination can check the complete syllabus through the official website of the ICSI at icsi.edu.

"The Syllabus of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) has been revised and applicable from November 2023 CSEET Session onwards," ICSI said. The candidates who have passed or appeared in the senior secondary (10+2) exam or equivalent are eligible to appear in the ICSI CSEET November 2023 exam.

CSEET November 2023 Revised Syllabus