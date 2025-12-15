Sanjay Saraogi, six-term MLA from Darbhanga, appointed new Bihar BJP president Saroagi entered the Bihar Assembly for the first time in February, 2005 when he won the Darbhanga seat by defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Mohammad Mumtaz by 14,188 votes. He retained the constituency in October, 2005 by defeating Congress candidate Dr Madan Mohan Jha by 24,983 votes.

Patna:

Sanjay Saraogi, a six-time MLA from Darbhanga, was on Monday appointed new Bihar BJP president. He will replace surrect state unit chief Dilip Kumar Jaiswal. Notably. Sanjay Saraogi won the six consecutive Assembly elections from the Darbhanga constituency in February 2005, October 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025. In the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, Saraogi defeated Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) candidate Umesh Sahani by 24,593 votes.

Interestingly, Saroagi entered the Bihar Assembly for the first time in February, 2005 when he won the Darbhanga seat by defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Mohammad Mumtaz by 14,188 votes. He retained the constituency in October, 2005 by defeating Congress candidate Dr Madan Mohan Jha by 24,983 votes.

Sanjay Saraogi again won the seat in 2010, 2015, and 2020. In the 2010 Bihar Assembly seat, he won the seat by defeating RJD's Sultan Ahmad with a margin of 27,554 votes. He again emerged victorious in 2015 and 2020 by defeating RJD candidates Om Prakash Kheria and Amar Nath Gami, respectively.

He also served as the Minister of Revenue and Land Reforms in the Nitish Kumar cabinet. Due to his clean image and organisational abilities, the party leadership has entrusted him with important responsibility such as BJP chief of Bihar.

Nitin Nabin takes charge as BJP working president

Earlier in the day, Newly-appointed national working president of the BJP Nitin Nabin took charge of his new responsibility at the party headquarters in the national capital.



BJP president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among others, were present when Nabin took charge as the party's national working president.

Nabin arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Patna in the afternoon, a day after his appointment to the party post. He was received at the airport by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and several other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

Who is Nitin Nabin?

Nabin, 45, a minister in the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar, was appointed as the national working president of the BJP on Sunday and is likely to eventually succeed Nadda as its national president, signalling a generational shift in the ruling party.

The son of late BJP veteran and former MLA Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, Nabin is considered dynamic, ideologically rooted and deeply committed to the organisation, party leaders said. He also comes from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background.

A five-time MLA, Nabin represents the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna and has twice served as a minister in the Bihar government. His tenures as a Bihar minister and role as the party in-charge of Chhattisgarh have been truly outstanding and marked by his effective organisational leadership, the leaders mentioned above said.

