JAC result 2023 today: Jharkhand Board to release class 10th, 12th results at THIS time

JAC class 10th result 2023 Download Time: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is soon going to release class 10th, and 12th results. According to the media reports, the results for Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th Science will be declared today. However, the exact time of the declaration of results is yet not confirmed. It is expected to be out at 3 PM. However, the board has not yet given any confirmation on the release of Jharkhand Board Class 10th, and 12th results.

Once it is declared, candidates can access the Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th results on the official websites of JAC - jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

According to the latest media reports, the Department of School Education Secretary, K.K. Ravi Kumar, and Board Chairman, Anil Kumar Mahto will announce the results today, May 23, 2023.

The JAC conducted class 10th exams between March 14 and April 3 while class 12th exams were held between March 14 and April 5, 2023 at various exam centres. Nearly, 8 lakh students are waiting for the Jharkhand Board results.

JAC result 2023: How and where to download?

Visit the official website of JAC - jacresults.com Click on the notification link that reads 'JAC result 2023 for class 10th, 12th' It will take you to the login page where you need to put your roll number and other details JAC result 2023 will appear on the screen Download JAC result 2023 for class 10th and 12th and save it for future reference

JAC result 2023: Alternative Websites

jac.jharkhand.gov.in jac.nic.in jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in

JAC result 2023: Details on Marksheets

Candidates will be able to check the following details on their marksheets.

Name

Roll Number of students

Name of the Examination

Subjects

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

