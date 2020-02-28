Saturday, February 29, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Saas Bahu Aur Suspense Video
  5. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: What happened to Abir?

Saas-bahu-aur-suspense Videos

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: What happened to Abir?

In daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke, everyone is busy in the preparations of Mahashivratri. Amidst the festivities, Abir faints. Know why.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News