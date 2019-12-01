Sunday, December 01, 2019
     
Bahu Begum: Noor transforms into a man with mustaches

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 01, 2019 20:37 IST ]

Noor transforms into a man with mustaches to save Shayara in serial Bahu Begum.

