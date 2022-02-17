Updated on: February 17, 2022 20:40 IST

Reporter Bike Wali: Shivpal Yadav speaks exclusively with India TV on UP elections

UP will soon be witnessing the third phase of polls. Watch as Jyoti Mishra, your 'Reporter Bike Wali', interacts with Shivpal Yadav, uncle of Akhilesh Yadav on his opinion on the ongoing elections.