Updated on: March 20, 2024 20:23 IST

Zomato Controversy: What Went Wrong With 'Zomato Veg-Only Fleet', How CEO Deepinder Goyal React?

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal recently grabbed the spotlight by unveiling a service designed to cater specifically to vegetarian customers - the 'Pure Veg Mode'. What is it and why did it stir controversy?