Published on: November 06, 2021 11:48 IST

Will contest assembly polls from wherever BJP decides: CM Adityanath ahead of UP polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said he will contest the forthcoming assembly polls if his party decides so. Adityanath is currently a member of the UP Legislative Council. Asked if he will contest the assembly polls early next year, the BJP leader told reporters here, "I have always contested elections and I will contest from wherever the party will say."