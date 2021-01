Vistadome coach gives travellers a memorable tour to Statue of Unity

Indian Railways boosted connectivity in Gujarat's Kevadiya. With the new connectivity, Kevadiya is ready to witness tourism push. Lately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off eight trains connecting different parts of country to Kevadiya. One of the trains, with a Vistadome coach has been designed to not just provide comfort but rich view of surroundings. Seamless connectivity will allow tourists to visit Statue of Unity.