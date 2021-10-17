Sunday, October 17, 2021
     
  5. Twins fall to death after falling from 25th floor of a tall building in Ghaziabad

Updated on: October 17, 2021 16:40 IST

Twins fall to death after falling from 25th floor of a tall building in Ghaziabad

Twin boys, who studied in the 9th standard, fell to death in Ghaziabad's Siddharth Vihar. The accident happened at 1 AM during midnight on Saturday, 16th of October.
