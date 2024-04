Updated on: April 12, 2024 19:30 IST

Ghaziabad: Woman's male friend sexually abuses her minor children, she tries to cover up!

A woman and her male friend have been arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad for se$ually assaulting and even forcing her minor daughter into prost$tution. The incident surfaced when the woman's daughter, 10, left her home and was found by police.