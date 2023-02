Updated on: February 25, 2023 13:44 IST

The Delhi MCD House is still divided over the Standing Committee Election; case filed at police station

The political war regarding the election of the Standing Committee of MCD has now come to a head... The BJP and Aam Aadmi Party have come face to face with each other. Complaints have been lodged from both sides late at night at Kamla Market police station in Delhi.