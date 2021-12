Updated on: December 16, 2021 12:00 IST

Swarnim Vijay Diwas: PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs of 1971 at National War Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled the great valour and sacrifices by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.