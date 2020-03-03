Wednesday, March 04, 2020
     
  5. Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain files anticipatory bail plea in Delhi court

Delhi Police is on lookout for Tahir Hussain for his alleged involvement in inciting violence in recent Delhi riots and the killing of an Intelligence Bureau staffer whose body was recovered from a drain near his house in the Chand Bagh area.

