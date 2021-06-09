Trial run for Metro's Aqua Line starts between Noida sector-71 to sector-83
Downpour in different parts of Mumbai
Mumbai: Due to heavy rains & waterlogging local train services suspended
Recommended Video
Trial run for Metro's Aqua Line starts between Noida sector-71 to sector-83
Downpour in different parts of Mumbai
Mumbai: Due to heavy rains & waterlogging local train services suspended
Agra: FIR registered against owner of Paras Hospital
Top News
'PM Modi standing for interests of nation': Senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada joins BJP
Mumbai Rains LIVE: Low-lying areas inundated as Monsoon brings heavy showers; local services hit
Covaxin protects against Delta, Beta variants of COVID-19, says study
India logs 92,596 new COVID cases, 1.62 lakh recoveries in past 24 hours
I'm not his girlfriend and he's not my sugar daddy: Barbara on her relations with Mehul Choksi
No evidence to suggest third wave will hit children: AIIMS director
Latest News
Opinion | Free vaccination for all is welcome, but do we have enough stocks?
Covid India LIVE Updates: How to lower the risk of coronavirus infection?
We were all bloody Indians to them: Farokhh Engineer on racism in England
Yami Gautam wishes mother on birthday with a beautiful picture from her wedding album
Heavy rainfall witness different parts of Mumbai
Top 9 News: PM Modi expresses grief over the Kanpur accident
Govt to provide Free covid-19 vaccines for all adults from 21 June
France President Emmanuel Macron slapped by unknown
16 people killed and several others injured when a bus fell off a bridge in Kanpur
Karnataka may go for unlock in 4 to 5 phases: Revenue Minister R Ashoka
Covaxin protects against Delta, Beta variants of COVID-19, says study
Farmers true to their stance despite several deaths: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre
Delhi hospital official apologises to staff over controversial 'no Malayalam' circular
MP: Man threatens to hijack plane from Bhopal & Indore airports, arrested
On first overseas trip, US President Joe Biden to assure allies and meet Putin
Mehul Choksi's Cuba plan revealed by his alleged girlfriend Barbara Jabarica
3 girls killed, 1 badly injured in California hit-and-run
Pfizer expands vaccine tests in kids under 12
Caught on camera: French President Emmanuel Macron slapped in public
Loki Review: Tom Hiddleston is enigmatic as the God of Mischief in this terrific show
On Sonam Kapoor's birthday, adorable wishes pour in from Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor & others
Amitabh Bachchan shares an update on his Covid relief work, posts interesting fanmade posters
Indian Idol 12: Eliminated singer Anjali Gaikwad opens up on Amit Kumar's criticism
Pride Month 2021: Priyanka Chopra shares sunkissed video, extends wishes in new social media post
ECB begins investigating Morgan, Buttler tweets mocking Indians; Anderson deletes controversial post
We were all bloody Indians to them: Farokhh Engineer on racism in England
How all six teams stack up ahead of resumption of PSL 2021
New Zealand keep an eye on WTC final, may rest frontline quicks for 2nd Test against England
Michael Holding justifies Ollie Robinson suspension but asks not to be hard on him
WhatsApp voice calling now available on KaiOS feature phones
Here’s why Apple Watch could be the only thing you need to track your health, fitness
iQOO Z3 with Snapdragon 768G launched in India: Price, specifications
Poco M3 Pro with 48MP triple rear cameras launched in India: Check price, specifications
watchOS 8 for Apple Watch unveiled at WWDC 2021: Here’s what it offers
Ranveer Singh-Katrina Kaif visit Zoya Akhtar’s house amid reports of their collaboration | PICS
Sneak peek into Evelyn Sharma-Tushaan Bhindi's fairytale wedding | PICS
Janhvi-Boney Kapoor visit Hinduja Hospital where Anshula & Dilip Kumar are admitted | PICS
Dil Dhadakne Do turns 6: 6 Best dialogues from Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor starrer
IN PICS: Samantha Akkineni's different avatars as Raji in The Family Man 2 you cannot miss
COVID-19 pandemic had significant impact on mental health of adolescents: Study
Covid India LIVE Updates: How to lower the risk of coronavirus infection?
Post-Covid healing yoga asanas that increase immunity and take away fatigue
Decoded: How COVID-19 aerosols travel through our lungs
On World Brain Tumour Day, know why patients must not delay taking COVID vaccine
The Family Man 2: Chellam Sir inspired meme fest rules the internet, fans compare him to Google
Baba ka Dhaba back to old food joint as restaurant fails, YouTuber remarks, 'Nothing is above Karma'
Know truth behind 'Glacier Blood' and why is it key to understand climate change
Amul gives a punny twist to Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni starrer 'The Family Man 2'
Netizens begin meme fest as Bombay HC to consider 'if Ludo is a game of chance or skill?'
Solar Eclipse Tomorrow: Know places it is visible from India, time to witness 'ring of fire'
Horoscope June 9: Tauras people doing business will have good day, Know about other Zodiac signs
Vastu Tips: Use these colours in the living room to get benefits
7 responsibilities husband and wife should take up for a happy marriage
Here are three tips to ensure Food Safety