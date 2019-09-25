Wednesday, September 25, 2019
     
  5. SIT arrests a girl who accused Chinmayanand of raping her

SIT arrests a girl who accused Chinmayanand of raping her

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 25, 2019 11:25 IST ]

SIT arrests a girl who accused Chinmayanand of raping her. SIT arrested him for demanding Rs 5 crores extortion money from Chinmayanand.

