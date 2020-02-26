Wednesday, February 26, 2020
     
  5. Sindhi, Baloch, Pashtuns protest against atrocities by Pak Army in Geneva

Sindhi, Baloch, Pashtuns protest against atrocities by Pak Army in Geneva

Sindhi, Baloch and Pashtuns protested against the atrocities by Pakistan Army, at 'Broken Chair' in Geneva where the 43rd session of UN Human Rights Council is underway.

