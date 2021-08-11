Updated on: August 11, 2021 20:40 IST

Rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

Ujjain Mahakaleshwar rudrabhishek is a ritual, involving pouring pure water or ghee, milk, sugar, curds or honey on a Shiv Ling while simultaneous chanting of Vedic mantras and performing a pooja to please Lord Shiva. Rudra Abhishek brings positive energy and removes negative vibes in the performer. And it is believed that when Rudra Abhishek is performed, nature flourishes and becomes happy. It is the most benevolent puja of Lord Shiva.