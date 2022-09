Updated on: September 26, 2022 11:30 IST

Mahakal Bhasm Aarti Ujjain: बाबा महाकाल की भस्म आरती LIVE | Ujjain | Mahakal Temple | Shiv Temple

Ujjain Mahakal Bhasm Aarti: Mahakaal Aarti Live from Ujjain Shiv Temple Date 30 August 2022: Ujjain Temple is one of the Jyotirlinga of Lord Shiva, Lord Shiva here is believed to be Swayambhu. Bhasm Aarti is well known across the world. Every Morning Devotees come to have a glimpse of Lord Shiva at Ujjan Mahakaal Temple. Lord Shiva. Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple is a prominent Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the most important holy places to visit in Ujjain. In fact, it is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, which are considered to be the holiest abodes of Shiva. Ritual of Bhasm Aarti is performed early morning every day.