Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 8, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

PM Narendra Modi asks Rahul Gandhi whether he has struck "a deal with Adani, Ambani', Rahul replies: 'Are you scared?'

Sam Pitroda steps down as chairman of Indian Overseas Congress after row over his 'racist' remark about Indians

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi campaigns for Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli and slams PM Narendra Modi for his jibe about Adani-Ambani

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.