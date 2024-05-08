Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 8, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- PM Narendra Modi asks Rahul Gandhi whether he has struck "a deal with Adani, Ambani', Rahul replies: 'Are you scared?'
- Sam Pitroda steps down as chairman of Indian Overseas Congress after row over his 'racist' remark about Indians
- Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi campaigns for Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli and slams PM Narendra Modi for his jibe about Adani-Ambani
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.