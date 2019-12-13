Friday, December 13, 2019
     
  Rahul Gandhi's comments on 'Rape in India' deplorable: BJP MP Rupa Ganguly

Rahul Gandhi's comments on 'Rape in India' deplorable: BJP MP Rupa Ganguly

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 13, 2019 14:56 IST ]

BJP leader Rupa Ganguly on Friday condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Rape in India' remark. Gandhi's comment attracted a strong criticism from the ruling BJP with its leader calling out for an apology from the Congressman. Rahul Gandhi said in Jharkhand on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative is like 'rape in India'. Meanwhile, Union Minister Smriti Irani said it has happened first time in the history of India that an MP has been inviting people to come and rape "Indian women". "The son of Gandhi family is calling people to rape women," Irani said.

 

 

