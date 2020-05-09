Monday, May 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Police helicopter carrying human heart from Thiruvananthapuram reaches Kochi

News Videos

Police helicopter carrying human heart from Thiruvananthapuram reaches Kochi

Amid coronavirus lockdown, police transported a human heart via airways. Kerala Police transported a human heart in a helicopter from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi on May 09.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X