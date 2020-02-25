Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. PM Modi welcomes US President and First Lady

News Videos

PM Modi welcomes US President and First Lady

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed US President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in Ahmedabad. US President and First Lady are accompanied by daughter Ivanka Trump.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News