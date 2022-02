Updated on: February 02, 2022 19:21 IST

Muqabla | 'Hindugardi' vs 'Gundagardi in UP election campaigning

Amid an intense campaigning for UP assembly election, a statement from Samajwadi Party leader Rafiq Ansari has created a furore. Ansari, SP's Meerut candidate, said the BJP government has given rise to 'Hindugardi' in the last five years. Watch debate on the show Muqabla.