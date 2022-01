Updated on: January 15, 2022 19:07 IST

Muqabla : BSP announces first list of 53 candidates for UP Assembly polls

On party supremo Mayawati's birthday today, the Bahujan Samaj Party declared candidates for three assembly constituencies in Gautam Buddh Nagar for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded Kriparam Sharma from Noida, Manveer Singh Bhati from Dadri, and Narendra Bhati 'Dada' from Jewar, according to a list shared by the party. Noida has 6,90,231 voters, while Dadri has 5,86,889 voters and Jewar 3,46,425 voters.