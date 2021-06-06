Sunday, June 06, 2021
     
  5. Monsoon rain lashes Rameswaram

Monsoon rain lashes Rameswaram

Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram received heavy rainfall on morning of June 6, marking the start of the monsoon season.
Rain Monsoon Rainfall IMD Tamil Nadu Rameswaram

