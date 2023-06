Updated on: June 26, 2023 23:26 IST

Special Report: High alert for rain in many states of the country

Heavy rain has created furore in Himachal Pradesh. Heavy damage has been caused due to cloudburst in Solan's Arki, Shimla's Rampur and Hamirpur. At the same time, the weather has wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand as well. See in this report.