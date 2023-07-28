Heavy rainfall leads to flood-like situation in many cities
Mumbai Weather Report: IMD issues Orange alert for Mumbai
Rain witnessed in several parts of Mumbai
Heavy rain wreaks havoc in many parts of India, triggers floods and landslides
India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: Who will be India's PM if Lok Sabha elections are held today? | LIVE
IndiGo Airlines fined Rs 30 lakh for systemic deficiencies regarding documentation
DU student found dead near Aurobindo College in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, accused detained
India pulls out of World University Games after China issues stapled visas for 3 Arunachal athletes
Professor sexually assaults woman on Delhi-Mumbai flight, arrested
INDIA alliance to meet next in Mumbai on August 24, 25
Paris-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after suspected tyre debris seen on runway
'Normal thing for me to not get picked': Kuldeep Yadav after match-winning outing IND vs WI 1st ODI
Riyan Parag shines in Deodhar Trophy, slams 131 for East Zone with 11 sixes
INDIA vs NDA: Can 'Special 26' can Win the battle on Modi in 2024?
Super 100: Watch Latest 100 news of the day in one click
PM Modi Visit Rajasthan: 'My speech removed', says CM Ashok Gehlot; PMO responds
Chirag Paswan slams CM Nitish for police firing on protesters
Fataft 50: Watch Top 50 News of the day in one click
Aura & Company launches India's first eLaw firm, aiming to revolutionise legal solutions
Lok Sabha passes bills on Dental, Nursing and Midwifery; why are they crucial for medical sector?
India TV Poll Results: Will entire Opposition support Kejriwal on Delhi bill? Know public opinion
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi moved from prison to house arrest: Report
Syria: Six killed, 23 injured in targeted explosion near Damascus ahead of Ashura
UAE declares 3 days of mourning after President's brother Sheikh Saeed passes away
Niger President Bazoum's first response after mutinous soldiers declare coup: 'Democracy would...'
Al-Qaeda shaping regional affiliate in Indian subcontinent to spread operations into J-K: UN report
Loved Kohrra? Check out THESE five gripping Hindi crime-thriller series
Cinematograph Amendment Bill: Features, punishment for piracy, revamp of UA category & other details
Tamannaah Bhatia clarifies Rajinikanth's Jailer is NOT pan-India film, opens up on Kaavaalaa song
When Shah Rukh Khan changed his name to marry Gauri; his name was tribute to THESE legendary stars
Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan 'Andhra Pradesh's CM'; yet to delete tweet
Japan Open: Lakshya Sen enters semifinals; Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty pair bows out
Why did Suryakumar Yadav don Sanju Samson's jersey in first ODI against West Indies?
ISRO to launch PSLV-C56: Date, time, where and when to watch and other details
Poco Pods launched in India at Rs 1,199: Here are the details
Bluesky unveils 'Discover' Feed to replace 'What's Hot', focusing on user customization
No more excessive password sharing for Disney+ Hotstar, the new rule will allow only 4 devices now
Intel aims high: AI to power all its built products
Why is China issuing stapled visas to Indians from Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir? EXPLAINED
What is East Rajasthan Canal Project and why does Gehlot want national importance tag for it?
Forest Conservation Amendment Bill gets Lok Sabha nod: Know about the bill and its main features
What is Biological Diversity Amendment Bill passed by Lok Sabha? What changes are brought in?
EXPLAINED: What is Israel's judicial overhaul and why is it so controversial?
FACT CHECK: Are Rs 500 with star symbol valid? know the truth here
FACT CHECK: Finance ministry to grant Rs 3,00,000 loan under PM Mudra Yojana scheme?
FACT CHECK: Don't fall prey to these fake social media handles of IB, PIB | DETAILS
FACT CHECK: Social media posts claim naked woman chasing cops is from Manipur | Know the truth here
India TV Fact Check: Social media posts claim RSS hand in Manipur violence | Know the truth here
Horoscope Today, July 28: Pisces will have growth in business ; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, July 27: Cancer should take care of finances; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, July 26: Happy moments for Leo; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, July 25: Health complications for Aquarius; know about other zodiac signs
Mercury Transit in Leo: Taurus may face career & financial troubles; harmful for Cancers
Prowling: The new toxic dating trend you need to be aware of
Google Doodle celebrates Isabelle Gatti de Gamond's 148th birth anniversary; Know who is she?
Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in gold bralette & thigh-high slit skirt for Varun Bahl at ICW 2023 | Photos
Monsoon Kitchen Tips: 5 tips to keep foods moisture-free during monsoon
World Nature Conservation Day 2023: 5 ways to use recycled products to protect our environment