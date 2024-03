Updated on: March 10, 2024 20:45 IST

Lok Sabha election: Trinamool announces candidates for all 42 seats in West Bengal

INDI Alliance gets another blow...INDI Alliance is getting blow after blow...Mamata Banerjee's party in West Bengal has announced candidates for all 42 Lok Sabha seats...Bengal Maidan Mamta Banerjee will contest the elections alone...Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee has announced the names