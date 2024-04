Updated on: April 05, 2024 17:10 IST

PM Modi attacks Mamata over Sandeshkhli incident, says "TMC tried its best to protect the accused"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 04 attacked the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, accusing the party of trying its best to protect the accused in the Sandeshkhali incidents that rocked the state and asserted that only Bharatiya Janata Party can stop atrocities against women.