Updated on: April 11, 2024 19:03 IST

Lok Sabha 2024 Polls: Decoding BJP's New List Of Candidates | Kirron Kher Dropped From Chandigarh

BJP New List of Lok Sabha Candidates: The BJP has fielded Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh, SS Ahluwalia from Asansol in West Bengal, Praveen Patel from Phulpur, Neeraj Tripathi from Allahabad (Prayagraj) and Vinod Sonkar from Kaushambi.