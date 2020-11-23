Monday, November 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Instagram rolls out 'Branded Content Tag' feature in Reels

News Videos

Instagram rolls out 'Branded Content Tag' feature in Reels

Instagram has announced new updates for branded content on its platform, including the 'Branded Content Tag' feature in Reels.
Instagram Hashtags New Delhi Branded Content Tag

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News