  Indore cops get heroic welcome after recovering from COVID-19

Indore cops get heroic welcome after recovering from COVID-19

Around four police officials of Madhya Pradesh's Indore received warm welcome by their colleagues amid coronavirus. They were welcomed by other cops on May 10 after recovering from COVID-19 pandemic.

