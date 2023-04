Updated on: April 22, 2023 20:30 IST

Indore: Rajat Sharma told stories related to former cricketer Imran Khan in Bhaskar Utsav

Imran Khan did not want to come to India, so how was the program of 'Aap Ki Adalat' shot and what scares former Prime Minister of Pakistan #ImranKhan? Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, who reached Indore for Bhaskar Utsav, narrated the story.