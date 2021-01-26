'Lying is foundation of Congress': CM Chouhan targets Rahul Gandhi
MP Police lathi charge on congress workers marching to Raj Bhavan in Bhopal
Bhopal Police anticipates disruption of law and order, imposes Section 144
Recommended Video
'Lying is foundation of Congress': CM Chouhan targets Rahul Gandhi
MP Police lathi charge on congress workers marching to Raj Bhavan in Bhopal
Bhopal Police anticipates disruption of law and order, imposes Section 144
2 held for smuggling tiger skin, turtles in Indore
Top News
Republic Day 2021 LIVE: All set for Rajpath parade; heavy security for farmers' tractor rally
Farmers' Tractor Rally LIVE l Farmers try to break police barricading at Tikri border
BSF celebrates Republic Day at minus 20°C in Kashmir
Boris Johnson greets India on R-Day, says working together to eliminate COVID
Over 7,400 people receive COVID-19 vaccine shots on Monday in Delhi; 14 adverse events
Biden reimposes ban on travellers from Europe, adds South Africa to list
Latest News
Opinion | Farmer leaders must persuade their colleagues to accept Centre’s offer
Lionel Messi departure seems imminent as FC Barcelona in huge debt of €1,173m
Happy Republic Day 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar; Bollywood celebs extend heartfelt wishes
Republic Day 2021: Revolutionary quotes by freedom fighters to ignite the fire within
Republic Day 2021: Preparations in the final stage for parade at Rajpath
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Tuesday January 26, 2021
Puri artist creates tricolour craft using ice-cream sticks on Republic Day
'If your work is authentic, it pays off': Sumitra Mahajan on being conferred with Padma Bhushan
Google to open vaccination clinics at some of its sites
Over 7,400 people receive COVID-19 vaccine shots on Monday in Delhi; 14 adverse events
Boris Johnson greets India on R-Day, says working together to eliminate COVID
BSF celebrates Republic Day at minus 20°C in Kashmir
Farmers' Tractor Rally LIVE l Farmers try to break police barricading at Tikri border
Republic Day: 38 Delhi cops awarded police medal
Happy Republic Day 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar; Bollywood celebs extend heartfelt wishes
John Abraham announces new release date of Satyameva Jayate 2
No reception for Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal on February 2, confirms uncle Anil Dhawan
Republic Day 2021 Special: Raazi, Uri to Lagaan, Bollywood films you should definitely watch
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's fiancé Disha Parmar refuses to enter house for family week
Stove Kraft IPO nears oversubscription at close of first day of bidding
Budget 2021: Toyota seeks simplification of laws, policy support for electric vehicles
Will Budget 2021 deliver the goods for real estate?
Govt plans to impose green tax on old polluting vehicles
TCS once again becomes the most valued domestic firm by market capitalisation
Promoting Rishabh Pant to no.5 was Virat Kohli's idea, reveals batting coach Vikram Rathour
Lionel Messi departure seems imminent as FC Barcelona in huge debt of €1,173m
FA Cup: Gareth Bale scores as Tottenham recover to oust Wycombe
World Test Championship final dates reworked, to take place from June 18-22
Table Tennis player Mouma Das, five other sportspersons awarded Padma Shri
TikTok, ShareIt: India to ban 59 Chinese apps permanently
FAU-G launching in India on January 26: 10 facts you should know
Republic Day 2021: How to send greetings using WhatsApp stickers on Android, iOS
Twitter launches new emoji to celebrate Republic Day
Caught in online money scam? Cybercrime expert tells you what to do next
Extra attempt in UPSC exam-2020 to have cascading effect, govt tells SC
NIFT 2021 application correction window opens. Here's direct link
AP EAMCET 2020 Phase 2 Seat Allotment to be released today. Get direct link
Cracking UPSC: Know the success story of IPS Paritosh Pankaj
UP will provide free coaching to students from Basant Panchmi: CM Yogi Adityanath
#VarunKiShaadi: Varun Dhawan ties the knot with Natasha Dalal; check unseen pictures
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding pandits arrive at Alibaug venue; check pics
PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps her pregnancy fashion on point as gets clicked with sister Karisma
SPOTTED! Arjun Kapoor turns heads at airport, Anushka-Virat make first public appearance
Dhawan's all set for Varun-Natasha Dalal's wedding? These pictures suggest so!
Republic Day Special Recipes: Dive into patriotic spirit with these tricolor dishes
Vastu Tips: Use this salt to resolve disagreements between husband and wife at home
Horoscope Today, Jan 25: Stars of fortune will elevate for Scorpio and these zodiac signs
Vastu Tips: Use salt to bring positivity, fortune and peace in your life
Horoscope January 24: All problems of Gemini people will be resolved; Know about other Zodiac signs
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 25 HIGHLIGHTS: Rakhi Sawant's 'love' gimmick for Abhinav leaves Rubina furious
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sidharth Shukla grill contestants, Sonali Phogat gets eliminated
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 20 HIGHLIGHTS: Devoleena & Nikki Tamboli indulge in a war of words
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 19 HIGHLIGHTS: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla at loggerheads with Rahul Vaidya
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 18 HIGHLIGHTS: Eijaz Khan bids goodbye to reality show, Devoleena becomes his proxy