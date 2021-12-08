Updated on: December 08, 2021 15:00 IST

IAF helicopter with CDS Bipin Rawat, other top officials on board crashes in Tamil Nadu

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat crashed at Coonoor in Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Besides Rawat, a total of 14 people including his staff and some family members were present in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. The chopper was on its way from the Sulur IAF base to the Defence Services College (DSC) at Wellington when it crashed.