Updated on: December 08, 2021 22:56 IST

CDS Bipin Rawat, wife, 11 others killed in military helicopter crash near Coonoor in TN

Late CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat will be cremated in Delhi Cantonment on December 10 (Friday). Their mortal remains are expected to arrive in the national capital in a military plane by Thursday evening.