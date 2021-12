Updated on: December 08, 2021 18:34 IST

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, dies in helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu

CDS chief General Bipin Rawat, wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons who were on board ill-fated IAF chopper Mi-17V5 which crash-landed today in Tamil Nadu have died in the incident. The helicopter crashed in Katteri-Nanchappanchathram area near Coonoor in the hilly Nilgiris district.