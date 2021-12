Updated on: December 10, 2021 19:28 IST

Kurukshetra : Who will be the next Chief of Defence Staff?

The government is set to begin the process soon to appoint the next Chief of Defence Staff with Army Chief Gen MM Naravane emerging as the front-runner for the top post that fell vacant following the demise of Gen Bipin Rawat in a tragic helicopter crash. Watch Kurukshetra with Saurav Sharma.