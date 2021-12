Updated on: December 12, 2021 12:20 IST

Rajnath Singh addresses Swarnim Vijay Parv at India Gate, remembers CDS Bipin Rawat

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of India's win against Pakistan in the 1971 war, a grand Swarnim Vijay Parv has been organised at India Gate in Delhi. Addressing the event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his statement, remembered martyred CDS Bipin Rawat and hoped for speedy recovery of Group Captain Varun Singh.