Updated on: December 09, 2021 6:23 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: How did helicopter crash that killed Gen Bipin Rawat, 12 others occur?

Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said. The helicopter copter carrying Gen Rawat and his entourage crashed in apparently foggy conditions, killing the 13 people on board.